Russian attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of medical facility in Shevchenkivskyi District, medical personnel injured, one in critical condition

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been partially destroyed.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Medical workers injured

According to the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, a building in the Shevchenkivskyi district—which houses one of the ambulance stations—has been damaged.

So far, five people are known to have been injured—medical workers and drivers from the station.

"Five medical workers were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. One of them, a paramedic, is in extremely critical condition," he said.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that Kyiv was under a combined attack by enemy ballistic missiles and UAVs, and that the enemy continues to launch missiles.