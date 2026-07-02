Consequences of combined strike on Kyiv: 10 dead, 34 injured, widespread destruction (updated). PHOTOS

Russia has carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv. Three people have been killed and at least 25 injured. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several districts of the capital have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Five people were killed in the capital. Thirty-four people were injured. Thirty-two of them were hospitalized. Two were treated at the scene," Klitschko wrote.

Later, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced that the death toll had risen.

"As of now, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 8.

Once again, the enemy is deliberately targeting residential neighborhoods and killing civilians. We are seeing very serious destruction and a significant number of casualties, including children," the statement reads.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy continues to attack the capital.

As of 7:00 a.m., ten deaths have been reported.

"There are already 10 deaths in the capital," Klitschko wrote.

Numerous fires and damage

"As of 7:00 a.m., damage and destruction have been reported at more than 30 locations across all districts of Kyiv as a result of the attack.

There have been very significant direct hits on residential buildings, where, unfortunately, victims—including the deceased—are being recovered from under the rubble," Tkachenko noted.

He emphasized that the Russians are deliberately targeting residential buildings. This night has once again revealed their terrorist nature.

Darnytskyi district: partial damage to a 5-storey residential block, a 9-storey block, the upper floors of a 16-storey block and private houses. According to Klitschko, debris fell near a residential building, trapping people in one of the apartments.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a fire broke out on the shared roof of a 7-storey residential block and a hotel building. At other addresses, damage was reported to a 5-storey block, a fire covering an area of 300 square metres in a 5-storey residential block, and a fire in a 3-storey non-residential building.

Holosiivskyi District: a fire on the service floor of a 16-storey building.

Pecherskyi district: a 9-storey residential block was destroyed, and a fire broke out on the first and second floors, covering an area of 200 square metres. Emergency services rescued one person here.

Obolon District: a fire broke out on the premises of a storage site, from where people carried the injured person to the nearest fire and rescue unit. Rescuers are providing him with first aid.

Sviatoshynskyi district: two private residential buildings have been damaged.

Desnianskyi district: a 9-storey residential block has been damaged.

Read more: Roof of high-rise building is on fire in Holosiivskyi district, in Desnianskyi district - building has been damaged and people are trapped inside (updated)

Consequences of the attack

















