Roof of high-rise building is on fire in Holosiivskyi district, in Desnianskyi district - building has been damaged and people are trapped inside (updated)

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, the roof of a high-rise residential building is on fire in the Holosiivskyi district.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

People trapped in a high-rise building

He also said that a 9-story residential building in the Desnianskyi district has been damaged. People are trapped inside.

Rescue workers are heading to the scene.

Images of the aftermath of the enemy attack are already being shared on social media.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of medical facility in Shevchenkivskyi District, medical personnel injured, one in critical condition

According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of the attack in the Pechersk district, fires have broken out at two locations near residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire has broken out near an administrative building.

Updated information

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, damage is currently being assessed in the Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

"Two victims in the Shevchenkivskyi district have been hospitalized at one of the capital’s hospitals.

Kyiv is under a fierce enemy attack. Stay in your shelters!" Klitschko said.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that Kyiv was under a combined attack by enemy ballistic missiles and UAVs,, and that the enemy continues to launch missiles.

Later, it was reported that a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been partially destroyed, medical personnel were injured, with one in critical condition.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Kyiv: air defence engaging enemy targets