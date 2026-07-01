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Explosions rang out in Kyiv: air defence engaging enemy targets
Enemy drones are attacking Kyiv, and air defence is engaging the targets.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.
"Air defence forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital," the post reads.
Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital are urged to remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given.
Earlier, we reported that on the evening of 1 July, the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded in Ukraine’s airspace. Air raid alerts are sounding in a number of regions.
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