Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 1, Air Force says (updated)

On the evening of July 1, the movement of Russian attack drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 7:27 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs in the west of Sumy region moving toward Chernihiv region on a western course;

UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region;

UAVs in Poltava region heading toward Poltava from the north and Kremenchuk from the east.

At 7:30 p.m., attack UAVs were heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.

At 7:32 p.m., attack UAVs were heading toward Kharkiv from the south and west.

At 7:35 p.m., a UAV was in the area of Pereiaslav, moving toward Kyiv.

At 7:47 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Kremenchuk from the east.

At 7:54 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were in the Boryspil district, heading toward Kyiv.

Updated information

At 8:16 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Vyshneve/Kyiv.

At 8:29 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the east.

At 8:55 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV passed Dymer, heading toward Kyiv.

At 9:00 p.m. — KABs targeting the north of Kharkiv region.

At 9:11 p.m. — A UAV heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the southeastern direction.

Updated information

At 9:33 p.m. — The Air Force reports:

A UAV east of Mykolaiv, heading northwest.

Jet-powered UAVs in the north of Kyiv region and in the west of Chernihiv region, heading south (toward Kyiv).

Groups of UAVs in the Konotop district of Sumy region, heading west.

A UAV in the Beryslav district of Kherson region, heading north.

Earlier, it was reported that three people were killed and 32 others sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of shelling in Kherson region during the day.

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