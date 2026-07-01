Intelligence indicates Russia is preparing massive strike on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was information from Ukrainian intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive attack on Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy preparing new massive strike

The head of state said he was urgently returning to Ukraine from Ireland because of the threat of an attack.

"Today, there is very unpleasant information about preparations for another Russian massive strike. There is intelligence data, and immediately after our press conference, my team and I will be returning to Ukraine very quickly," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia has no intention of ending war, we are preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

Call to Ukrainians

The president urged citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and to immediately go to shelters in case of danger.

"I very much ask our people to be especially careful, to protect themselves, their children and families, to use shelters and pay attention to air raid alerts," he added.

Read more: Trump comments on Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine: "It’s terrible"