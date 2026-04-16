Trump comments on Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine: "It’s terrible"

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine during the night of April 16.

He said this in response to questions from journalists, Clash Report quoted, Censor.NET informs.

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Trump’s reaction

The White House chief was asked for his reaction to Russia’s shelling of Kyiv.

"I think it is terrible," Trump replied.

Watch more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia for second time in a day: one person killed, eight injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Massive shelling on 16 April

On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.

As of the morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and more than 100 injured. The figures are being clarified.

In Kyiv, 4 people were killed, including a child. More than 50 people were injured. Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts suffered the heaviest destruction.

In Odesa, 9 people were killed in two waves of attacks, and dozens were injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a multi-storey building was partially destroyed.

In Dnipro and the region, at least 3 people were killed, and others were injured, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and destruction was recorded in residential areas.

Read more: Ruscists attacked private yards in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: woman killed, man wounded