Russia has no intention of ending war, we are preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing for new attacks from Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

Ukraine is preparing for new attacks from Russia

"There was no silence at the front today – there were combat operations. We have recorded all of this. We certainly also see that Russia has no intention of ending this war. We are preparing for new attacks, unfortunately. But there must be peace. We are working specifically for this. The defense of Ukraine, Ukraine's independence, security for our people – these are the most important things," Zelenskyy said.

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Background

As a reminder, on May 8, US President Donald Trump stated that he was pleased to announce a three-day truce in Russia's war against Ukraine: May 9, 10, and 11.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that within the negotiation process mediated by the US, Russia agreed to conduct a prisoner of war exchange in a 1000-for-1000 format.

Advisor to the Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Moscow had agreed to the temporary truce until May 11 and the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine proposed by Donald Trump.

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