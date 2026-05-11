Zelenskyy-Putin conversation will not happen suddenly, "like bolt from blue," Budanov says

A conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not happen suddenly. However, Ukraine is ready for this if Moscow’s hints at dialogue are sincere.

This was stated by Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov during a visit to Lithuania, citing LRT, Censor.NET reports.

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Potential for dialogue

Answering journalists’ questions about the possibility of such a conversation, Budanov joked that interstate telephone lines between warring countries had been disconnected and that "such calls are not made via mobile phone."

"Speaking seriously, if Russia is indeed ready for a serious conversation, Ukraine would also be ready. Ukraine has repeatedly stressed and proven by its actions that we stand for ending the war, for peace. This is Ukraine’s official position, supported by the President of Ukraine. We stand for a cessation of hostilities. I want to repeat once again: making peace is not weakness, but proof of common sense," Budanov added.

Read more: "Putin always plays with marked cards," -Pistorius

Background

Earlier, after speaking with Putin in Moscow on 9 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that if Zelenskyy wants to meet with Putin, he should call the dictator. Fico claimed this was the response to a message from the Ukrainian president about his readiness to meet with Putin in any format.

On 9 May, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy not only in Moscow, but also in a third country.

Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had finally started talking about readiness for real meetings on ending the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy himself should initiate call to Putin to discuss war, — Fico