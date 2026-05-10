Zelenskyy himself should initiate call to Putin to discuss war, — Fico

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is truly interested in negotiations to end the war, he should take the initiative to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made this statement following a visit to Moscow, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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A Message to Putin from Zelenskyy

Fico noted that while in Moscow, he delivered a message from Zelenskyy to Putin.

"He (Zelenskyy. — Ed.) told me in Armenia, during our private meeting, that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in any format," said the Slovak prime minister.

At the same time, he publicly announced the Russian dictator’s response to the Ukrainian president’s message.

Read more: Ukraine is stepping up its efforts towards European integration: we are preparing for launch of clusters and further decisions, — Zelenskyy

Fico's Position

"If the Ukrainian president is interested in a meeting, he should contact his Russian counterpart by phone," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister also welcomed the extension of the ceasefire until May 11.

"I described the ceasefire as absolutely essential to make way for what is absolutely essential—diplomatic efforts, dialogue, and negotiations, which are a thousand times more beneficial than mutual slaughter," he added.

Relations with Russia

At the same time, Fico stated that he "rejects a new Iron Curtain between the EU and Russia" and is "interested in normal, friendly, and mutually beneficial relations with this global power."

What happened before?