Zelenskyy himself should initiate call to Putin to discuss war, — Fico
If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is truly interested in negotiations to end the war, he should take the initiative to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made this statement following a visit to Moscow, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
A Message to Putin from Zelenskyy
Fico noted that while in Moscow, he delivered a message from Zelenskyy to Putin.
"He (Zelenskyy. — Ed.) told me in Armenia, during our private meeting, that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in any format," said the Slovak prime minister.
At the same time, he publicly announced the Russian dictator’s response to the Ukrainian president’s message.
Fico's Position
"If the Ukrainian president is interested in a meeting, he should contact his Russian counterpart by phone," Fico said.
The Slovak prime minister also welcomed the extension of the ceasefire until May 11.
"I described the ceasefire as absolutely essential to make way for what is absolutely essential—diplomatic efforts, dialogue, and negotiations, which are a thousand times more beneficial than mutual slaughter," he added.
Relations with Russia
At the same time, Fico stated that he "rejects a new Iron Curtain between the EU and Russia" and is "interested in normal, friendly, and mutually beneficial relations with this global power."
What happened before?
- As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that he is willing to meet with Putin, but not in Ukraine or Russia.
- Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a summit between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, with the participation of the Turkish president and, possibly, the United States.
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