Russia launched 153 air targets over Ukraine at night: air defense shot down 130 drones and a missile - Air Force

On the night of July 1, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 151 strike drones of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Air defense forces shot down 130 drones and an Kh-59 missile

According to military sources, Russia deployed an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Kh-59 air-launched guided missile, as well as 151 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, and "Parody" decoy drones.

Air defense forces shot down an Kh-59 guided missile and 130 Russian drones in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine.

17 hits were recorded

The Air Force reported that, as a result of the attack, 17 strikes by attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations. In addition, downed targets and their debris fell at four locations.

Information regarding the ballistic missile crash is still being verified. At this time, there are no reports of damage or casualties.

As of 7:30 a.m., the air attack was still ongoing—several Russian drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.

Read: Russia has deployed up to 3,000 drones; "Shaheds" are becoming more resistant to electronic warfare, says Ignat