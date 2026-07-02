ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13880 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 219 6

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,405,900 people (+1,140 per day), 12,069 tanks, 45,168 artillery systems, 24,861 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,405,900 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 30, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,405,900 (+1,140) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,069 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,861 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 45,168 (+57) units
  • MLRS  – 1,910 (+7) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,459 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,791 (+9) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 385,190 (+2,123) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,798 (+1) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines   – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 114,852 (+353) units
  • special equipment   – 4,376 (+7) units

Read more: 210 combat engagements since start of day: enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, General Staff says

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (12107) Armed Forces HQ (5319) liquidation (3101) elimination (7546)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 