Attack on Kyiv: number of casualties has risen to 56, including two children. PHOTOS

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 56 casualties have already been reported. Among the injured are two children; details of the consequences of the shelling are still being clarified.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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On the night of 2 July, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital, causing damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest official figures, ten people were killed and at least 56 were injured. Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service and municipal services are involved in clearing up the aftermath.

Read more: Explosions rang out in Kyiv: air defence engaging enemy targets

The aftermath of the strike























