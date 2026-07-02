Public transport routes in Kyiv have been altered following night-time attack

In Kyiv, following a massive Russian attack on the night of 2 July, public transport services have been temporarily disrupted. This is due to damage to the overhead line network, a power cut, and clean-up operations following the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Kyiv City State Administration.

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Trolleybuses Nos. 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22-K, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 33, 35, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, and 50 are operating with delays.

Tram services Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 19 are also experiencing disruption.

Additional bus routes have been introduced

To ensure transport services in the capital, additional buses have been organised, running along the route of tram No. 14 — from Kontraktova Square to Vidradnyi Avenue — and trolleybus No. 41 — from Tuluz Street to the ‘Sviatoshyn’ metro station.

Buses Nos. 114 and 118 are operating via a diversion

Due to road closures on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, buses No. 114 and No. 118 have temporarily changed their routes.

They are currently travelling via Velyka Vasylkivska Street, Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street, Volodymyrska Street and then along Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

See more: Consequences of combined strike on Kyiv: 10 dead, 34 injured, widespread destruction (updated). PHOTOS