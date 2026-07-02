Fire in Obolon district of Kyiv following massive attack by Russian Federation. VIDEO

A fire broke out in the Obolon district of Kyiv following a massive attack by the Russian Federation.

Footage has been shared on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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It is known that emergency services are currently working to bring the fire under control.

Read more: Public transport routes in Kyiv have been altered following night-time attack

Massive attack on Kyiv on 2 July 2026

On the night of 2 July, Russian invaders carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the shelling, 11 deaths and over 30 injuries have so far been confirmed.

In total, more than 20 residential buildings across Kyiv have been hit by Russian shelling.

Watch more: During missile strike near metro station in Kyiv, plaster rained down on people. VIDEO