In Kyiv, missile struck between high-rise blocks, creating large crater. VIDEO

A Russian missile struck between residential buildings in the capital, causing significant damage and creating a crater.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Radio Liberty".

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It is reported that the missile struck between high-rise residential blocks, creating a large crater and causing significant damage to surrounding buildings.

The death of a resident of one of the buildings has been confirmed

According to "Radio Liberty", a young man was killed in one of the damaged buildings. Initial reports suggested he had survived, but this was later found to be untrue.

Emergency services are working at the site of the strike and are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Read more: Fire in Obolon district of Kyiv following massive attack by Russian Federation. VIDEO

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed reports:

At least 11 people were killed;

54 people were injured, including two children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged;

rescue operations were ongoing at many locations, with people possibly still trapped under the rubble.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe damage, in particular:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.