Night strike on Kyiv: July 3 declared day of mourning

On Friday, July 3, a Day of Mourning was declared in Kyiv for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this.

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"On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended that national flags be flown at half-mast on both government-owned and privately owned buildings," the statement reads.

Also, on July 3, all entertainment events are prohibited in the capital.

"The search-and-rescue operation at the damaged building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital is ongoing. They are still searching for people trapped under the rubble there," Klitschko added.

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 13 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Rescuers are searching for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Read more: Massive shelling of Kyiv: Kallas announced new EU sanctions against Russia