Massive Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv on the night of 2 July. VIDEO

A video of a massive night-time attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was released by the media project DRM News.

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The video shows air defence operations and fires in the capital. Residential buildings are under attack.

Read more: Night strike on Kyiv: July 3 declared day of mourning

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed reports:

At least 13 people were killed;

almost 90 were injured, including two children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

rescue operations were ongoing at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe damage, in particular:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Watch more: Largest-scale attack on Kyiv: Klitschko reported damage across all districts and the destruction of residential building in Darnytskyi district. VIDEO