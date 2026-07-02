ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13880 visitors online
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
904 7

Ruscists launched ballistic missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: transportation infrastructure was targeted

Russia struck the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 2: What is known?

Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district. Transportation infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes from the south. Later, they reported the movement of a high-speed target toward Dnipro.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, stated that the occupiers had attacked the Dniprovskyi district.

The strike damaged transportation infrastructure.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Read more: Massive Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv on the night of 2 July. VIDEO

Author: 

Dnipro (861) shoot out (17812) Dnipropetrovsk region (2426) Dniprovskyy district (305)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 