Ruscists launched ballistic missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: transportation infrastructure was targeted

Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile attack on the Dniprovskyi district. Transportation infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes from the south. Later, they reported the movement of a high-speed target toward Dnipro.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, stated that the occupiers had attacked the Dniprovskyi district.

The strike damaged transportation infrastructure.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

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