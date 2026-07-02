Zaluzhnyi after massive shelling: Illusions about near end of war are deceptive

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny stated, following Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv, that "illusions about the war ending soon are misleading."

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"Kyiv. Russia demonstrates its 'desire' for peace time and time again. By cowardly killing civilians at night and destroying the homes of peaceful people."

"Such massive shelling is further proof that any illusions about the war ending soon are misleading. Our partners must also understand this reality. We need to increase pressure on Russia so that the cost of the war becomes too high for it," the diplomat said.

Zaluzhny thanked everyone who rescues and protects others, and expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and were injured.

Watch more: Massive Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv on the night of 2 July. VIDEO

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 13 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.