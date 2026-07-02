Following overnight attack by Russia, parts of Kyiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast were left without power

As a result of yet another massive combined attack by Russia on the night of July 2, energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine was damaged. Due to the shelling, some consumers in Kyiv, as well as in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions, were temporarily left without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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The most difficult situation at the moment is in the Sumy region, where the largest number of consumers remain without electricity due to damage to power infrastructure caused by hostilities and Russian shelling.

Power company workers are continuing emergency repair and restoration work around the clock to restore power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible.

In Donetsk Oblast, utility workers were injured, and severe weather left dozens of communities without power

While performing repair work at one of the power facilities in Donetsk Oblast, employees of the energy sector came under Russian shelling. Three people were injured and hospitalized to receive the necessary medical care.

In addition, due to adverse weather conditions, more than 70 settlements in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions remain without power. Repair crews are already working to restore the power grids.

No power restrictions are expected, Ukrainians are urged to use electricity wisely

As of today, no power restrictions are expected.

At the same time, energy officials recommend shifting heavy electricity use to the period from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and in the evening—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.—using electrical appliances sparingly whenever possible to reduce the load on the power grid.

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