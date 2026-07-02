Putin knows no bounds, Ukraine needs our support, - Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius

Following the Russian Federation’s massive attack, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius stated that peace cannot be achieved by making concessions to the aggressor, but only by strengthening support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in her post on X.

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"Putin's brutality knows no bounds... Once again, many dead and wounded, including children. Peace is not achieved by rewarding aggression, but by keeping Ukraine strong," the post states.

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed reports:

at least 13 people have been killed;

more than 80 have been injured, including two children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged;

rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi after massive shelling: Illusions about near end of war are deceptive

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe damage, in particular:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.

Watch more: Largest-scale attack on Kyiv: Klitschko reported damage across all districts and the destruction of residential building in Darnytskyi district. VIDEO