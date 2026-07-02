Unknown drone crashed and exploded in Turkey - about 5 kg of explosives were found in its wreckage, - media

An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle crashed and exploded in the Black Sea region of Turkey. According to preliminary reports, the drone was carrying about five kilograms of explosives.

According to Censor.NET, CNN Türk reports this.

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The incident occurred in the Achikalan district of the Vakfıkebir municipality in Trabzon Province. According to law enforcement officials, the drone crashed into a tree and then exploded.

Upon arriving at the scene, experts conducted an initial technical inspection and determined that the device was loaded with explosives. Turkish media report that it weighed approximately five kilograms.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the origin of the drone

Police officers, bomb disposal experts, and other emergency services arrived at the crash site. The area has been cordoned off, and an examination of the wreckage and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident are underway.

According to Turkish media reports, a preliminary investigation allegedly indicates that the drone may have been of Ukrainian origin. However, Turkish authorities have not yet released any official confirmation of this information.

The incident caused a brief panic among residents of nearby towns and villages. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

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