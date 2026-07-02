Night strike on Kyiv: Enemy attacks DTEK energy facilities, part of capital left without power

DTEK energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of July 2. Because of this, some residents of the capital were temporarily left without power.

This was reported by the energy holding, Censor.NET informs.

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The company stressed that the power outages were caused by hits on energy infrastructure.

Energy workers have begun restoration work

DTEK said that emergency crews headed to the damaged sites as soon as the security situation allowed.

The company stressed that specialists are working to restore power as quickly as possible for all consumers who were left without electricity as a result of the Russian attack.

See more: During attack on Kyiv, Regional Intensive Care Hospital – which had been evacuated from Mariupol – was damaged. PHOTOS

Massive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

at least 18 people were killed;

almost 90 were injured, including children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

rescue operations continued at many locations. People are being searched for under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe destruction, including:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed multi-storey residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. Due to the consequences of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily changed.