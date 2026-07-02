Ruscists killed 7-year-old girl in Dnipropetrovsk region: entire family was affected

Russian occupiers killed a 7-year-old girl in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The invaders attacked the Bohynivska district in the Synelnykove district with KABs.

A 7-year-old girl was killed in the enemy attack. Four people were injured, including a child.

"An entire family was injured. An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Three adults were also hospitalized. Two of them are in 'serious' condition," he said.

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