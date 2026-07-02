Ruscists killed 7-year-old girl in Dnipropetrovsk region: entire family was affected
Russian occupiers killed a 7-year-old girl in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The invaders attacked the Bohynivska district in the Synelnykove district with KABs.
A 7-year-old girl was killed in the enemy attack. Four people were injured, including a child.
"An entire family was injured. An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Three adults were also hospitalized. Two of them are in 'serious' condition," he said.
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