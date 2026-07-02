Russians attack enterprise in Zaporizhzhia region with drone: man injured – RMA

Russian occupation forces struck the territory of one of the enterprises in Zaporizhzhia district with a drone. A 55-year-old man was injured in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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According to preliminary data, production premises and a tractor were damaged in the strike.

"The Russians hit the territory of an enterprise with a drone. Premises and a tractor were damaged. A man was injured," Ivan Fedorov said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance.

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