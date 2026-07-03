Explosions heard in occupied Crimea: airfield and energy facilities likely attacked

On the night of July 2, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to locals, they were heard near the "Kacha" and "Saki" military airfields. There are also reports of a possible strike on a power substation and power outages.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels and monitoring resources.

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According to local sources, the sounds of explosions and Russian air defense activity were heard in the area of the village of Gvardeyskoye, as well as near the "Kacha" and "Saki" military airfields.

Reports of explosions also came from settlements in the Saki District.

Fires at power substations and power outages

Following a series of nighttime explosions, the energy infrastructure was also damaged.

According to local sources, power has been completely cut off in Stary Krym and nearby settlements following the explosions. Preliminary reports suggest that the cause may have been damage to a local power substation.

Eyewitnesses also reported thick smoke over the village of Maryanivka in the Krasnogvardeisky District, where a 220/35 kV substation is located. According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," the fire at the facility has been burning since at least 2:46 a.m.

Fires were reported at several power facilities

The "Maryanivka" substation has been undergoing a major renovation since 2024, during which the old 20 MVA transformers are being replaced with new ones rated at 40 MVA each. This power facility had previously come under attack and caught fire on the night of June 29.

In addition, a fire was reported near the village of Maryanivka in the area of the railroad bridge near the village of Yantarne, which crosses the Krasnogvardeisky branch of the North Crimean Canal.

There are also reports of a fire at the 110/35/10 kV electrical substation in Stary Krym. According to local sources, heat signals were also detected at the "Belogorsk" substation around 2:00 a.m.

The substation in Stary Krym is a key hub in the power grid that supplies electricity to the city, nearby towns, and a number of industrial enterprises, including the greenhouse complex.

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