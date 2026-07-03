Russian army, due to heavy losses, has switched to offensive in small groups, - AAF

The Russian army is moving away from large-scale assaults using armored vehicles and is attempting to infiltrate between Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in groups of 2–3 soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk, commander of the 7th AAF, spoke about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

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Russian occupation forces have abandoned large-scale assaults involving armored vehicles and trucks. Previously, the enemy had attempted to transport infantry as close as possible to Ukrainian positions before launching assaults.

According to the soldier, this tactic proved ineffective, as the armored vehicles became easy targets for Ukrainian defenders. That is why the Russian command revised its approach to conducting offensive operations.

The occupiers have switched to infiltrating in small groups

Currently, Russian troops are primarily operating in small groups of two or three people. According to Lasiychuk, they are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian battle formations unnoticed, using the terrain and weather conditions for cover.

"For example, an infantry fighting vehicle could carry 20 to 30 enemy soldiers to get as close as possible to our positions. That’s no longer feasible now, because it’s an easy target for us. And that’s precisely why the enemy has switched to using small-group infiltration tactics—groups of 2 to 3 people," he explains.

The enemy is attempting to infiltrate by taking advantage of the terrain and weather conditions, penetrate deep between our combat formations, and establish a foothold there.

However, this isn't a very effective tactic for the occupiers either—they're still suffering heavy losses on the front lines.

Read more: There were 273 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Highest number of enemy attacks occurred in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff