There were 273 combat engagements on front line over past 24 hours. Highest number of enemy attacks occurred in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Sloviansk sectors, - General Staff

In total, 273 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours. The enemy is exerting the greatest pressure in the east, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelling over a hundred attacks in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Sloviansk sectors. The Russians have also stepped up pressure in the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, with 22 combat engagements recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using 75 missiles and 101 air strikes, during which 299 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,149 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 46 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The areas around the settlements of Hodunivka, Hirke and Vilna Sloboda in Sumy Oblast were subjected to enemy air strikes.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, six clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out three air strikes using four guided bombs and launched 61 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian units in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector repelled 22 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Izbytske and Starytsia, as well as towards Volokhivka, Staryi Khutir, Hraniv, Kudiivka, Symynivka and Khatne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks towards Novoosynove.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched seven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dibrova and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk sector the enemy carried out thirty assault operations, attempting to advance in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne and Kryva Luka, as well as in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Read more: Hottest sectors of front are: Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Huliaipole. There were 227 combat engagements over past 24 hours, - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

The enemy carried out seventeen attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector in the areas around the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and in the direction of Raiske.

The highest number of assaults was recorded on the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy was active near Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske and Rodynske, as well as in the directions of Myrne, Toretsk, Shevchenko, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Dorozhne, Svitle, Hryshyne, Kotlyne and Udachne.

Watch more: Artillerymen of 147th Air Assault Forces Brigade destroy MLRS, gun, ammunition depot and occupiers’ personnel in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out two attacks in the direction of the settlements of Ternove and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 32 times near Rybne, Dobropillia, Novoselivka and Huliaipilske, as well as in the direction of Rizdvianka, Kopani, Shyroke, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past day, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one radar station, one artillery system, one unmanned aerial vehicle control centre and one logistics depot.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1,250 personnel. Four tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, 57 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four air defence systems, 18 ground-based robotic systems, 48 missiles, 2,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 385 enemy vehicles and four units of specialist equipment were destroyed.