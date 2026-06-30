Hottest sectors of front are: Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Huliaipole. There were 227 combat engagements over past 24 hours, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 227 combat engagements have been recorded. The highest level of enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, Sloviansk and Lyman sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using three missiles and 78 air strikes, during which 237 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,618 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,835 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 35 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Sumy region, the enemy carried out air strikes on the districts of Sumy, Luzhky and Sukhodil, and launched a missile strike on Hlukhiv.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched six assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 77 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian units in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector repelled fifteen enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Starytsia and Vovchanski Khutory, as well as in the direction of Izbytske, Lyman, Okhrimivka, Sheviakivka and Khatne.

In the Kupiansk sector, one enemy attempt to attack in the direction of Kivsharivka was recorded.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched eleven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Shyikivka, Novomykhailivka and Novoselivka.

In the the Sloviansk sector the enemy carried out 23 assault operations, attempting to advance in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne and Kryva Luka, as well as in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Watch more: Defence forces are disrupting enemy near Sloviansk, destroying communications and transport, – 81st Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations in the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Prydniprovsk sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 22 attacks. They attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka and Mykolaipillia, and were also active in the direction of Novopavlivka and Stepanivka.

A large number of assaults were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 22 attacks. The enemy was active near Rodynske, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka and Serhiivka, as well as in the direction of Matiasheve, Dobropillia, Kotlyne, Sofiivka, Vilne, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novopavlivka and Biliakivka.

In the the Huliaipillia sector the occupiers launched 31 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka and Huliaipilske, as well as towards Podorozhne, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Kopani, Pryvilne, Rivne, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

Watch more: Heavy fighting on outskirts of Sloviansk: paratroopers of 81st Brigade are repelling enemy assaults. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Shcherbaky and Bilohiria.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck eleven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one artillery system, two drone control centres and three logistics depots.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,350 casualties over the past day. One tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, 71 artillery systems, one air defence system, thirteen ground-based robotic systems, 1,952 unmanned aerial vehicles, 492 vehicles and two units of the enemy’s specialised equipment were also destroyed.