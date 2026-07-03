F10 drones by Ukrainian company F-Drones first to receive permit for export to US

Drone Industry

On 1 July, the State Service of Export Control of Ukraine (SSEC) issued a permit for the export of a batch of F10 strike unmanned aircraft systems produced by F-Drones for the needs of the U.S. Armed Forces.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

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"We are glad that Ukraine is opening up opportunities for drone exports. This is a strategically important step for the entire defense industry. Exports are a tool for scaling production, attracting investment, developing technologies, raising quality standards, and strengthening international cooperation. This does not mean ‘less for the front.’ On the contrary, a stronger industry means stronger Armed Forces. Exports today are the strength of the Ukrainian army tomorrow," said F-Drones CEO Stas Khutor.

According to a representative of the manufacturing company, the permit was granted on the basis of a decision by the Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy (ICMTC).

"This is the first known case in which Ukraine has officially allowed the export of ready-made combat unmanned systems for the needs of the U.S. military. At the same time, it is the first time the state has granted a permit specifically for the export of ready-made unmanned aircraft systems of Ukrainian production, rather than individual technologies, parts, or components," the company said in a statement.

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As noted, the permit opens the way to fulfilling contractual obligations under the U.S. Department of Defense’s Drone Dominance program.

According to the report, in February, the U.S. company UDD Tech Corp, which represents F-Drones products in the United States, took part in the first stage of the program, Gauntlet I, held at the Fort Benning military base (Georgia). There, the F10 system ranked sixth among 25 participants, was among the 11 winners, and received a contract to supply 2,000 drones to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company was also selected for the next stage of the program.

The permit was issued before the new decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on simplifying the export of military products under martial law came into force.

Read more: US lifts arms import restrictions on Ukraine, - Stefanishyna