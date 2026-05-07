US lifts arms import restrictions on Ukraine, - Stefanishyna

A draft amendment to the US Department of Justice’s regulations regarding the removal of Ukraine from the list of countries subject to arms import restrictions was published on Thursday. This was announced by Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna.

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The new rules allow the legal import into the US of certain categories of Ukrainian weapons, ammunition and components. They also remove regulatory barriers for Ukrainian defence-tech companies entering the US market and align the policies of the US State Department and the Department of Justice regarding Ukraine.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will consider applications for imports from Ukraine on a case-by-case basis. Following the conclusion of the public consultation, which will run until 6 July 2026, the Department of Justice will adopt the final version of the rules.

Russia will be the only country for which restrictions on arms imports will remain in place.

Read more: Ukraine offers partners special agreements on production and supply of Ukrainian weapons – Zelenskyy