Japan reminded Russia of Tsushima and highly praised Ukraine’s long-range strikes, - Sybiha

Japanese officials praised Ukraine's military capabilities and were impressed by its long-range strikes against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on Facebook.

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He reported that during talks with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and other high-ranking officials, he heard extremely high praise for Ukraine’s military capabilities. According to him, the Japanese side also expressed admiration for the effectiveness of Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russia.

"It was especially gratifying to hear this from representatives of a nation that knows full well that Russia can be defeated. In response to all the Russian propaganda about 'Russia, which has never lost a war,' one word suffices: Tsushima," the foreign minister emphasized.

Sybiga added that he had briefed his interlocutors on the actual situation on the battlefield, explaining how Russia is unable to achieve any strategic objectives there and instead resorts to barbaric shelling of civilians.

"Our talks with Mr. Koizumi took place around the same time that a ballistic missile was flying over Kyiv," Sybiha noted.

What happened before that?

Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on the implementation of the JDS Scholarship Project, which will be funded by a grant from Japan.

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