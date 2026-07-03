Power outages in five regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity.
The Ministry of Energy reported on the current situation in Ukraine's power grid as of July 3, according to Censor.NET.
The Situation in Donetsk Oblast
It is also noted that the situation is most critical in the Donetsk region. There, the largest number of consumers are without power due to damage to power infrastructure caused by hostilities and enemy shelling.
Restoration of Power Supply
As noted, utility workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are continuing around the clock.
No restrictions are expected
The Ministry of Energy noted that no restrictions are expected today. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of your distribution system operators.
"Today, it is advisable to shift your electricity usage to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening hours, we ask consumers to use electricity sparingly, if possible, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," added the Ministry of Energy.
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