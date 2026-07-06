Russia strikes Kherson region with KABs: two children injured – CMA
Two girls, aged 11 and 17, were injured in the village of Zelenivka in Kherson region as a result of a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs (KABs).
According to Censor.NET, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA), reported this on social media.
According to him, both victims sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries.
The girls were hospitalized for further examination and necessary medical care. No information about their condition has been reported so far.
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