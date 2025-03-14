For second time in day, Russians struck Kherson with GABs, killing one person, injuring four others. PHOTOS (updated)

For the second time on Friday, 14 March, Russian invaders struck Kherson with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that one of the Russian guided bombs hit a residential area. A private house is on fire in the Tsentralnyi district of the city as a result of an enemy strike.

Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is currently being established.

Update

In his turn, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, said that one person was killed and three others were wounded in the attack.

"The enemy launched another airstrike on Kherson. One of the GABs hit the Tsentralnyi District. A man sustained injuries incompatible with life. Two women, born in 1967 and 1989, sought medical help for mine-blast injuries," the official wrote.

Later, Mrochko reported that the 57-year-old Kherson woman suffered contusion, a mine-blast and closed head injury, and a fractured shoulder. She was taken to the hospital.

He also said that the territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council came under attack. Windows were smashed in the administrative building and doors were smashed in the warehouses.

The surrounding buildings and one of the veterinary clinics were also damaged.

At 10:50 p.m. Mrochko reported that medical aid was provided to another wounded person wounded by enemy air strikes on the Kherson community. In Dniprovskyi district, a 19-year-old man received an explosive injury and cut wounds.

On March 14, in the afternoon, Russian troops dropped a GAB on the center of Kherson. Many buildings were damaged, and a 23-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old man were injured.

