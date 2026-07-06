Sikorski supported declassification of information on Poland’s military aid to Ukraine
Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that declassifying information on aid to Ukraine would demonstrate its true scale and have a positive impact on relations between the two countries.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by TVN24.
"I know that the opposition demanded this out of malice, but since they are demanding it, we will highlight the dozens of sacrifices made by the previous government, which, after all, had the support of the opposition at the time. Unfortunately, today’s opposition lacks such wisdom now that the roles have reversed, although policy should not change, as Putin continues to pose a threat, and Ukraine’s defeat would still be disastrous for Poland," said Sikorski.
Commenting on the issue of supplying missiles for the Patriot systems to Ukraine, he referred to the statement made by the Polish Minister of Defence regarding the declassification of the relevant information.
"When they are declassified, we will discuss them. But Russian missiles are still striking Ukrainian cities and still killing people, and Poland’s strategic interests have not changed," said the Polish Foreign Minister.
He also criticised the opposition party "Law and Justice" (PiS), stating that its representatives had changed their rhetoric regarding Ukraine.
"Politicians from PiS used to compete over who was the most pro-Ukrainian. Today, they are competing over who is the most anti-Ukrainian," said Sikorski.
Sikorski commented on Zelenskyy’s decision regarding the name of the military unit
The minister also mentioned the decision by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to bestow the honorary title ‘Heroes of the UPA’ upon one of the military units.
According to Sikorski, this decision does not alter the overall security situation in the region.
"One poor decision by President Zelenskyy has not altered the fact that Putin is a threat to Ukraine, to NATO and to Poland. To be guided solely by emotions is the geopolitics of fools," emphasised the Polish foreign minister.
What led up to it?
- Poland’s Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has ordered the declassification of information regarding military aid to Ukraine for the period 2022–2026. The Polish Military Counter-Intelligence Service will also investigate the disclosure of state secrets.
- The statement by the Polish Minister of Defence came after Krzysztof Bosak, co-leader of Poland’s far-right, anti-Ukrainian party ‘Confederation’ and Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, stated that in March the Polish government had secretly supplied Ukraine with interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defence systems.
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