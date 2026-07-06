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Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk has reached Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time in her career
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2026 for the first time.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the match broadcast.
In the round of 16, the Ukrainian defeated the American Ashlyn Krueger in two sets in 1 hour and 23 minutes: 6–4, 6–4.
The head-to-head record between the two sides stands at 1–1.
In her first Wimbledon quarter-final, Marta will face either Jasmine Paolini or Alexandra Eala.
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