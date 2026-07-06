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News Kostyuk wins tournament
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Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk has reached Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time in her career

Marta Kostyuk

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2026 for the first time.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the match broadcast.

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In the round of 16, the Ukrainian defeated the American Ashlyn Krueger in two sets in 1 hour and 23 minutes: 6–4, 6–4.

The head-to-head record between the two sides stands at 1–1.

In her first Wimbledon quarter-final, Marta will face either Jasmine Paolini or Alexandra Eala.

Read more: Tennis player Kostyuk loses in Roland Garros 2026 semifinal

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sport (186) tennis (12) Marta Kostyuk (4)
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