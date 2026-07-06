Azerbaijan has handed Russia note of protest following attack on SOCAR petrol station in Ukraine, - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan has officially lodged a strong protest with Russia over the drone attack on a SOCAR petrol station in the Mykolaiv region. A diplomatic note to this effect was handed to the Russian ambassador in Baku, and an explanation was demanded.

This has been reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to the ministry. During the meeting, he was handed a note of protest regarding the strike by a Russian drone on a SOCAR petrol station in the Mykolaiv region, which took place on the evening of 5 July.

Baku has reported systematic attacks

The Azerbaijani side emphasised that this is not the first time that SOCAR’s facilities in Ukraine have been targeted by Russian attacks. Previously, the company’s gas distribution compressor station and oil depot in Odesa were damaged.

The previous attacks caused significant material damage and also resulted in injuries to company staff.

Baku emphasised that, despite repeated appeals, such incidents continue, which, in the view of the Azerbaijani side, indicates that they are deliberate.

The issue of diplomatic missions was raised

During the meeting, the issue of damage to the buildings of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv and the honorary consulate in Kharkiv as a result of Russian air strikes was also raised.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need to comply with international law, in particular the provisions of the Vienna Conventions on the protection of diplomatic and consular missions.

Azerbaijan has called on Russia to conduct a thorough investigation into all the incidents mentioned, to provide official explanations for each incident, and to ensure compliance with its international obligations regarding the protection of civilian infrastructure and diplomatic missions.