Italy’s Minister for Sport has spoken out against Russian symbols at gymnastics tournament

Italy’s Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, has spoken out against the use of Russian and Belarusian symbols during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup event, which is due to take place in Milan on 10–12 July.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation.

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According to Andrea Abodi, representatives of Russia and Belarus should take part in international sporting competitions exclusively under neutral status, at least until the war against Ukraine has ended.

At the same time, no final decision has yet been taken in Italy regarding the staging of the tournament and the use of these countries’ emblems.

The Federation pointed out that World Gymnastics had previously decided to lift the requirement for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag following the publication of new recommendations from the International Olympic Committee, which had called for the lifting of all sanctions against Belarus.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup event in Milan begins on 10 July and runs until 12 July.

Read more: New EU sanctions: France and Italy against tough restrictions on Russia, - Bloomberg