Man took hostages in Odesa: his mental state is currently being assessed, - National Police

The man who took two people hostage at a hair salon in Odesa is currently undergoing an evaluation. Authorities are determining his mental state and whether he should be hospitalized.

The National Police press service reported this in a statement to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Odesa Regional Police Headquarters also provided details of the incident.

"A report that an unknown individual had barricaded himself inside a hair salon with a salon employee and a customer was received on the 102 emergency hotline this morning. Patrol police crews, an investigative and operational team from the local police unit, and special forces were dispatched to the scene.

He did not make any threats against the people inside the building, but he refused to open the door.

Law enforcement officers subsequently opened the door," they noted.

As a result of the man’s actions, no one inside the building was injured, and no harm was done to anyone’s life or health.

It is known that the man was not carrying any weapons or other dangerous items.

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that a man in Odesa was holding two hostages inside a hair salon.

Read more: Police have detained man who was holding two hostages in barber’s shop in Odesa. VIDEO