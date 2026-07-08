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Police have detained man who was holding two hostages in barber’s shop in Odesa. VIDEO

In Odesa, law enforcement officers have concluded a special operation and detained a man who was holding two hostages inside a hairdressing salon on Akademika Filatova Street.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing law enforcement officers leading the man out of the premises and pushing him into a police car.

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Read more: Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile: infrastructure damaged, 10 people injured (updated)

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apprehension (738) hostage (218) Odesa (1197) Odesa region (1121) Odeskyy district (377)
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