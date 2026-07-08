Ukraine is keen to have equal, mutually beneficial and strategic relations with Poland, - Sybiha

Ukraine is keen to cement equal, mutually beneficial and strategic relations with Poland, and "we are destined to have such relations".

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a press briefing on the sidelines of the NATO summit, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth".

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Diplomatic channels remain open

Sybiha commented on reports of a conversation between the Polish President Karol Nawrocki and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have stated on numerous occasions that we are ready and keen to continue and consolidate equal, mutually beneficial, strategic relations. And we are destined to have such relations. I am personally convinced of this," he said.

According to him, Ukraine and Poland need each other both for security reasons and with a view to their shared future within the European Union.

Sybiha also emphasised that diplomatic channels remain open.

Read more: Nawrocki does not plan to meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

We need to make full use of the diplomatic tools at our disposal

In addition, Sybiha reported that he had had a brief conversation with the Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, and added that the partners were interested in the subject of Polish-Ukrainian relations.

"This topic is of great interest to our partners. And I am constantly being asked questions about it," he said.

"I therefore believe that we must continue to make full use of the diplomatic tools at our disposal in order to bring these relations to the level, to the path, that both our nations deserve," the Ukrainian minister emphasised.