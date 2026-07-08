Two more children have been returned from occupied Kherson region: 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy

Two more children have been brought back to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. They are a girl and a boy aged 10 and 14.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Prokudin, the children have endured the fears of occupation, pressure and uncertainty, but they are now safe.

The return was made possible with the support of the charity "Save Ukraine", as well as through the Ukrainian President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative. The children are currently receiving all the necessary assistance.

Prokudin pointed out that, since the start of 2026 alone, 110 children have already been brought back from the communities in the Kherson region that remain under occupation.

Read more: Ukraine has returned 17 more children from occupation, whom Russians were preparing for mobilization and military training, - Kuleba