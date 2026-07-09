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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,414,820 people (+1,310 per day), 12,107 tanks, 45,628 artillery systems, 24,906 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,414,820 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 8, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,414,820 (+1,310) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,107 (+7) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,906 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 45,628 (+59) units
  • MLRS – 1,922 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,479 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+1) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,857 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 398,763 (+1,843) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,887 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 117,910 (+363) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,402 (+4) units

Watch more: Operators of Arkan unit film occupier taking his own life in steppe. VIDEO 18+

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