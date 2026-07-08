Operators of Arkan unit film occupier taking his own life in steppe. VIDEO 18+
A video recorded by operators of the Arkan strike drone unit of the 108th Battalion, part of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss, has been published online, showing the final minutes of a ruscist on the battlefield.
As Censor.NET reports, the footage was recorded by a Ukrainian drone during a combat mission.
The video shows a Russian soldier in open terrain attempting to take his own life with small arms.
After three failed attempts, the ruscist eventually managed to first fire a shot into the air and then shoot himself in the head.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by people with unstable mental health!
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