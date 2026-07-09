IOC decision on Russia outraged EU: they propose to deprive organization of funding

The IOC's decision to temporarily reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee has drawn criticism in the EU. Estonia is proposing to cut off funding to the IOC, and European officials are discussing possible measures.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports on this.

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Estonia intends to propose that the European Commission halt funding for the International Olympic Committee by excluding the organization from EU support programs, including the Erasmus+ program.

Estonian Minister of Culture Heidi Purga stated that she sees no grounds for decisions that would facilitate the aggressor country's return to international sports.

"It is impossible to understand decisions aimed at bringing the aggressor country back into international sports as if nothing had happened," she emphasized.

The European Commission has expressed concern

European Commissioner for Sports Glenn Micallef said he shares the concerns regarding the IOC's decision.

According to him, although athletes should not be held responsible for the actions of their governments, sports cannot be used as a tool to normalize aggression.

Read more: IOC’s decision on Russia runs counter to logic behind sanctions, - Vlasiuk

"Athletes should not have to pay the price for their governments' decisions. But sports cannot become a back door for normalizing aggression. If dialogue fails to resolve this issue, the EU and its member states must be prepared to consider proportionate measures to protect the values on which international sports are based," he said.

Latvia issued a warning about a dangerous signal

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that the IOC's decision sends a dangerous signal to the international community.

According to her, Russia seeks not only to occupy Ukrainian territories but also to gain international legitimacy for its actions through various international forums.

Criticism also came from the United States

U.S. lawmakers also condemned the IOC’s decision. In particular, Republican Senator Rick Scott stated that with this move, the IOC had effectively sent a signal to Russia that even after attacks on civilians, it could return to international sports without facing any real consequences.

"You can bomb civilians one day and still proudly wave your flag at the Games the next," the senator said.