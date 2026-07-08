IOC’s decision on Russia runs counter to logic behind sanctions, - Vlasiuk

The International Olympic Committee’s decision to temporarily reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee’s membership runs counter to the logic of international sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment made by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President’s representative on sanctions policy, to "Ukrinform".

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The IOC’s decision and Ukraine’s response

Vlasiuk stated that this decision is a cause for concern, given that Ukraine, the EU and other partners are stepping up sanctions against figures in Russian sport. According to him, Russian sport is being used as a tool for state propaganda and to support the war.

He emphasised that a significant proportion of Russian athletes represent clubs affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Russian National Guard and other security agencies, and that some hold military ranks.

Among the athletes who openly support the war, he named Angelina Melnikova, Yana Yegoryan, Vladislav Larin, Svetlana Dashanimayeva and others. According to Vlasiuk, these individuals took part in propaganda events, visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and publicly supported the Kremlin’s policies.

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Sanctions and the stance on Russian sport

Vlasiuk stated that Ukraine had already imposed sanctions against some Russian athletes and officials. He specifically highlighted FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, who is subject to Ukrainian sanctions and may be included in the next round of EU sanctions.

There are also discussions about imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation’s Minister for Sport, Mikhail Degtyarev, the President of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Mikhail Mamiashvili, and the former President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

Vlasiuk emphasised that any steps towards restoring the full participation of Russian sporting bodies in international sport run counter to the logic of sanctions-based pressure. He stressed that international sporting organisations must maintain their policy of isolation whilst sport in Russia is being used to support the war.