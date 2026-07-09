Shelling in the Kherson region: 3 people killed, 19 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past day, the following settlements were subjected to enemy drone attacks and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Bilozerka, Borozenske, Burhunka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Doslidne, Dudchany, Zymivnyk, Zorivka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Kostyrka, Krasnopilske, Krasnosilske, Mykilske, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novodmytrivka, Novomykolaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Romashkove, Sablukivka, Sahaidachne, Sadove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Tiahynka, Urozhaine, Khreshchenivka, Charivne, Shevchenkivka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements; in particular, they damaged a high-rise building and four private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, a minibus, an ambulance, and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, three people were killed and 19 were wounded.

Shelling of Kherson

Part of Kherson was left without power due to enemy shelling. Specifically, following a morning attack, parts of the Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts lost power. A power line was also damaged.

Emergency crews are already working to restore power. Due to repair work, temporary power outages are also possible in the Central District.

Read more: Three people have been killed and 12 injured as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region