Five regions remain without power due to shelling, and another 168 communities have lost power due to severe weather

As of the morning of July 9, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

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Energy workers are continuing emergency repair work to restore power to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible.

One energy worker killed, three others injured in Kyiv

Over the past 24 hours in Kyiv, one energy worker was killed while on duty as a result of a Russian drone attack on an energy facility.

Three other workers sustained injuries of varying severity. All of the injured have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Severe weather has left 168 communities without power

In addition to the consequences of Russian attacks, severe weather has caused emergency power outages.

A total of 168 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Poltava regions remain without power. Repair crews are already working to address the damage caused by the storm.

No power rationing is expected

As of July 9, no power rationing schedules are expected to be implemented.

At the same time, Ukrainians are urged to shift their peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.—when the load on the power grid is the lowest.

Read more: Power outages have occurred in four regions due to Russian strikes, 12 power workers were injured following Russian shelling in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Energy